Lucky Charms: Jeff Quinn Checking In On Four-Star Recruits

Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn checked out a big time prospect in the South last week and saw a couple more four-star prospects yesterday, plus stops by recruiting coordinator Brian Polian, wide receivers coach Del Alexander and Mike Elston are confirmed in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Notre Dame is pursuing four-star offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree.
Notre Dame is pursuing four-star offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree. (Rivals.com)

