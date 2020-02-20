News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-20 18:28:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Jakailin Johnson Eliminates ND; What Does It Mean?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has notes on St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet cornerback Jakailin Johnson leaving Notre Dame out of his top six and what it means for the Irish.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Jakailin Johnson eliminated Notre Dame from contention last week.
Jakailin Johnson eliminated Notre Dame from contention last week. (Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}