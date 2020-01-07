Lucky Charms: Is Notre Dame Targeting 2020 ATH Cameron Martinez?
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on a potential addition for Notre Dame's 2020 class, plus notes on a visitor for the Irish coming up in February in tonight's Lucky Charms.
Click Here to read.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.