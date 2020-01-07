News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-07 20:41:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Is Notre Dame Targeting 2020 ATH Cameron Martinez?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on a potential addition for Notre Dame's 2020 class, plus notes on a visitor for the Irish coming up in February in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame originally offered Cameron Martinez back in the spring.
Notre Dame originally offered Cameron Martinez back in the spring. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}