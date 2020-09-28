 Lucky Charms: Four-Star Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Wide Receiver Target Jayden Thomas Sets Decision Date
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-28 19:02:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Four-Star Notre Dame WR Target Sets Decision Date

The latest on a top 2021 target for the Fighting Irish.
The latest on a top 2021 target for the Fighting Irish. (Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas posted on social media today that his commitment would take place on Friday. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares the latest on Thomas, plus other notable recruiting nuggets, in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

RELATED: Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}