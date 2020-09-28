Click Here to read.

Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas posted on social media today that his commitment would take place on Friday. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares the latest on Thomas, plus other notable recruiting nuggets, in tonight's Lucky Charms.

----

