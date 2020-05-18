News More News
Lucky Charms: Four-Star CB Deuce Harmon Names His Leader

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has an update on four-star cornerback Deuce Harmon of Denton (Texas) Guyer, a pair of new offers by the Irish and a 2022 running back who may land a scholarship from Notre Dame.

Click here to read tonight’s Lucky Charms.

Denton (Texas) Guyer cornerback Deuce Harmon
Four-star cornerback Deuce Harmon is a top target for Notre Dame. (Sam Spiegelman)

