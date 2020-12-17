BlueAndGold - Lucky Charms: Final Prediction On Rivals250 RB Audric Estime

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

National Signing Day was on Wednesday, but the early signing period is not over. Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting class may have more fireworks. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks it down.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.