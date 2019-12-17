Lucky Charms: Final Prediction On Ramon Henderson
Who will it be for Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty class of 2020 defensive back Ramon Henderson when he announces his decision tomorrow? Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer makes his final prediction in Lucky Charms.
Click Here to read.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.