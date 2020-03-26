News More News
Lucky Charms: Details On Notre Dame's New OL And WR Offers

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the scoop on Notre Dame's new offers dished out on Thursday, including some big offensive linemen prospects and a pair of wide receivers from the South.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Notre Dame joined the long offer list of Texas OL Matthew Wykoff on Thursday.
Notre Dame joined the long offer list of Texas OL Matthew Wykoff on Thursday.

