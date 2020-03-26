Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the scoop on Notre Dame's new offers dished out on Thursday, including some big offensive linemen prospects and a pair of wide receivers from the South.

