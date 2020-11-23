Click Here to read.

Notre Dame offered a pair of class of 2022 recruits from Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne, which is the high school that Irish cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens attended. More on those recruits and others in tonight's Lucky Charms.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.