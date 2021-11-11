Lucky Charms: Details on Aamil Wagner’s commitment to Notre Dame
Notre Dame landed a surprise commitment on Thursday afternoon when Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne offensive tackle Aamil Wagner pledged to join the Irish's 2022 class.
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares some notes on the wild ending to the recruitment.
Click here to read tonight's Lucky Charms
