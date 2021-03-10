Surprise! Notre Dame has landed a commitment from Ponchatoula (La.) High class of 2022 wide receiver Amorion Walker. The 6-3, 170-pounder gave his pledge to Irish head coach Brian Kelly and the staff on Tuesday and announced his news on Wednesday morning. “It was like we had a virtual party going on,” Walker said about the moment he informed the Irish coaches of his decision. Walker received his scholarship offer from Notre Dame on Nov. 6 and was a top target for the Irish coaching staff. Mississippi State was considered the early team to beat in Walker’s recruitment, as his father, Robert Walker, played tight end for the Bulldogs.

Florida State, Kansas State and others made a run at Walker as well, but even without a campus visit, the Louisiana product locked in an early pledge to the Irish. “I love the coaching staff and the connections we made,” Walker said. “They really took their time to get to know me. They have big time football and academics there. I wanted to be the first receiver on the board and help lead the class. I really believe in that. “My family has never been scared about me getting out of state and going far from home. It doesn’t get any better than Notre Dame.” Walker was only able to play in a couple games during his junior season due to a hamstring injury, but he’s shown explosive ability during his high school career that helped him net 20 scholarship offers. “I’m a receiver who can do it all,” Walker said. “Some people look at me as just a deep threat, but I can run out all of the routes and can block. That’s what I’m going to show.” Walker trains at Albert Brock’s Elite Sports Training with Logan Diggs, a fellow Louisiana native and Notre Dame running back signee in the 2021 class. “I’m excited, very excited,” Walker said of teaming up with Diggs at the next level. “Logan is a great player from the same area. They got a steal with him, just like I feel like they got a steal with me.”

Walker was originally being recruited by former Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph, who left for a position on Texas’ new staff. His uncle, Reggie Walker, played for the Arizona Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is Terry Joseph’s cousin. With Joseph out, Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees led the charge for the Irish to win the recruitment. “He tells me that Notre Dame is a great fit for me,” Walker said of Alexander. “He likes what I can do on the field. It’s big-time football, which I want to play in. All I have to do is get there and work.” Walker registered 25 catches for 490 yards and two touchdowns during his sophomore season. In three games as a junior, Walker caught eight passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Rivals ranks Walker as a three-star recruit. Walker also held offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Washington State and West Virginia. Walker, who is Notre Dame’s first receiver commit of the 2022 class, plans to enroll early at Notre Dame.