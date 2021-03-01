 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Defensive lineman Louis Nix III Feature In The 2013 BGI Football Preview
Louis Nix III: His Last Year At Notre Dame

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
Our 2013 Football Preview magazine has sold out, but you can read the complete feature at the link below (free download)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football defensive lineman Louis Nix III
Click this cover image to download the article

Returning for his final season at Notre Dame, this article previews the impact he had on the 2013 team.

Download the article here:

https://bluegoldonline.com/sdm_downloads/2013-nix-preview-feature/

