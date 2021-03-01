Louis Nix III: His Last Year At Notre Dame
Our 2013 Football Preview magazine has sold out, but you can read the complete feature at the link below (free download)
Returning for his final season at Notre Dame, this article previews the impact he had on the 2013 team.
Download the article here:
https://bluegoldonline.com/sdm_downloads/2013-nix-preview-feature/
