Lou’s Confessions: Thoughts On Notre Dame’s New 2020 Schedule
The ACC unveiled its 10 conference games — plus one non-league contest — to be played by the league’s 15 member schools in 2020, Notre Dame included. The most pertinent factors for the Fighting Irish are:
• They are eligible for the conference title, including the ACC championship game to be held either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
• The four new ACC opponents added to the six already in place are Florida State and Syracuse at home, and Boston College and North Carolina on the road.
Home: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville and Syracuse.
Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt and Wake Forest
• Game dates will be announced later, but the ACC season can’t begin until Sept. 7-12, meaning the Sept. 5-6 game at Navy will be moved, if played at all (more on that later). The original dates for the six league games are now back in the hopper for a probable different date. These 11 games will be spread through 13 regular season weeks with an end date of Dec. 5.
• There will be no Atlantic or Coastal divisions this year. The two teams with the highest conference winning percentages in the league will meet for the ACC title.
• All television revenue, with both NBC and the ACC Network, will be shared.
• All non-conference games must be played in the home state of the ACC institution. That means that if the Irish are to face Navy in 2020, the game would need to be moved from Annapolis, Md.
• The 2020 season does not mean Notre Dame is joining the league full-time in football. It can resume its football independence status in 2021.
Here are five quick takes, with the hope that the season will be played in full.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
