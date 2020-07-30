The ACC unveiled its 10 conference games — plus one non-league contest — to be played by the league’s 15 member schools in 2020, Notre Dame included. The most pertinent factors for the Fighting Irish are:

• They are eligible for the conference title, including the ACC championship game to be held either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

• The four new ACC opponents added to the six already in place are Florida State and Syracuse at home, and Boston College and North Carolina on the road.