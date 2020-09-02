September is when the scent of football becomes truly real for me, and this week included some over/under data by SportsBettingDime.com on the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference season.

The consensus virtually everywhere, including yours truly, is Notre Dame and Clemson will meet twice this year: the regular season at Notre Dame on Nov. 7, and then in the ACC Championship in Charlotte, N.C., to be played either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 (likely depending on not having to use Dec. 12 for postponements earlier in the year because of COVID-19).