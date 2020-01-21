News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-21 12:32:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Lou's Confessions: Themes For Notre Dame's '2020 Vision'

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

The 2019 football season saw Notre Dame's football program maintain the status quo.

That is both a positive and negative, depending on whether one is a glass half-full or half-empty individual.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame will enter 2020 with 18 straight home victories, among other notable feats.
Notre Dame will enter 2020 with 18 straight home victories, among other notable feats. (Andris Visockis)

Remaining as the plus is the level of consistency achieved since 2017 while 1) winning 18 consecutive home games, the third longest streak since the opening of Notre Dame Stadium in 1930, 2) recording 24 consecutive victories versus unranked opponents, a string topped currently only by Alabama and 3) a 33-6 record — highlighted by the 2018 College Football Playoff — that is the fifth-best winning percentage among the 65 Power Conference teams.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}