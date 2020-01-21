Remaining as the plus is the level of consistency achieved since 2017 while 1) winning 18 consecutive home games, the third longest streak since the opening of Notre Dame Stadium in 1930, 2) recording 24 consecutive victories versus unranked opponents, a string topped currently only by Alabama and 3) a 33-6 record — highlighted by the 2018 College Football Playoff — that is the fifth-best winning percentage among the 65 Power Conference teams.