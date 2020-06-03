In 2019 it was the road contests at Georgia and Michigan — both defeats — and the home game versus arch rival USC the week before facing the Wolverines.

Notre Dame did defeat USC (30-27), but a feeling of unfulfillment remained with the heartbreak at then No. 3 Georgia and the debacle in Ann Arbor.

Fair or unfair, this year, three games again will be the centerpiece of judging another Notre Dame season that is expected to yield a minimum of 10 wins again, provided 13 games, including the bowl, are actually played.