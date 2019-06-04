With most of the traditional college football preseason magazines now on the newsstands or on line, combined with Las Vegas bookmaking odds, the collective outside expectation of the 2019 Notre Dame team is clear with a 10-2 regular season projection.

The most recent to come out this Monday was MyTopSportsbooks.com, which had the Fighting Irish in 11th place for both odds to win the national title (45/1) and to make the College Football Playoff (7/1), tied with Washington for the latter.

Meanwhile, the over/under for Notre Dame’s final ranking in 2019 is 7.5.

What would be interesting to see is the over/under mind-set of Notre Dame followers regarding the 7.5 ranking.