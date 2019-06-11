The 1960s were a tumultuous era in American history with cultural, social and technological revolutions.

In the final year of that decade, the escalation of the Vietnam War created huge divisions inside the nation, Woodstock continued to highlight the "hippie" movement, and the landing of the man on the moon in July 1969 was a breakthrough that once seemed unfathomable.

Another revolution took place in Notre Dame football in 1969 when the university finally decided to end its self-imposed 44-year ban on bowl games from 1925-68. The post-season contests during that span had been viewed as glorified exhibitions, mainly because the national champions in football were declared at the end of the regular season. Thus, bowl results were inconsequential.