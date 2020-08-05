That has occurred recently with five-star recruits such as Shea Patterson (from Ole Miss to Michigan), Justin Fields (from Georgia to Ohio State), JT Daniels (from USC to Georgia) …

That is pretty much the way of life for premier high school quarterbacks today who don’t find instant success, are disenchanted or are in a backup role. This prompts a transfer — and then a waiver to play right away at another school. In years past, one had to wait a year before becoming eligible again, but no more.

Former Notre Dame reserve signal-caller Phil Jurkovec (2018-19) was not quite a five star, but he fit the central-casting profile of a Fighting Irish quarterback before opting to transfer to Boston College this January.

You guessed it: Jurkovec received his waiver this week as well to be eligible in 2020, although his case was a little more drawn out for whatever reasons. Still, Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey stated last winter that there is no longer any turning back by the NCAA when it comes to granting transfer waivers with lawyered-up prospects.

“I think we're going to free agency [in college sports],” Brey said. “This thing’s out of the gate.”

By my count, Jurkovec was the 23rd Notre Dame quarterback transfer in the past 46 years (more on that tomorrow), which means there is one every two years. That’s not including the five graduate transfers during the Brian Kelly era who completed their fifth season elsewhere: Dayne Crist (Kansas), Andrew Hendrix (Miami (Ohio), Everett Golson (Florida State), Malik Zaire (Florida) & Brandon Wimbush (Central Florida).

Chances are if you are the No. 3 quarterback (or even No. 2 in Jurkovec’s case) in your second year, especially at a Power 5 Conference school, unless you are willing to change positions (i.e. Avery Davis), a transfer is virtually imminent.

Count on this becoming an issue again in 2021 when Brendon Clark, Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner vie to succeed Ian Book.

So your No. 3 man either has to be a walk-on type who could play at a number of FBS schools but wants to be at Notre Dame for reasons beyond football, or someone who excelled there in high school but is playing another position. Nolan Henry (2015-19) is an example of the former, while Davis or sophomore punter Jay Bramblett are the latter.

It’s doubtful we see the likes of a senior such as Joe Montana as the No. 3 option like we did in 1977 (before becoming the starter by the fourth game of a national title run).

Jurkovec’s transfer, though, seemed to hit home a little more than the nearly two dozen others over four decades. The reasons were myriad for the former Top-100 prospect:

• He was the first verbal in the 2018 class before he began his junior year, and became an ardent recruiter for the school even after the 4-8 meltdown in 2016, his junior season in high school. The passion for the school was conspicuous.

• A dual threat, he passed for 3,969 yards and ran for 1,211 during an unbeaten senior season while guiding a state title.

• He is a Western Pennsylvania native — which also produced Irish national title quarterbacks Montana, Tom Clements, Terry Hanratty and John Lujack, plus the likes of Johnny Unitas, Joe Namath, Dan Marino, Jim Kelly…

• An all-state basketball player as well, which Clements, Montana, Tony Rice, Kevin McDougal and Golson also were while leading the Fighting Irish to prominence at quarterback.

And of course, even though Jurkovec was in the same recruiting class as Trevor Lawrence, Fields and Daniels, Kelly boldly stated, “he’s somebody I could put up against any quarterback that I’ve ever seen.”

Added quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees: “As impressive of an athlete you will find across the country from a height, weight standpoint, ability to make plays with his legs, ability to make all the throws on the field. You don’t see that very often.”

That's natural recruiting hype, but one that always makes me cringe because it becomes pretty much no-win, especially for Notre Dame quarterbacks, from Ron Powlus, who had two Heismans projected for him nationally after one contest, to Jimmy Clausen, described as "the LeBron James of football." Rancor inevitably ensues when one builds up someone so much, yet is a non-factor in competition for the first two years.

Jurkovec seemed to have it all too in high school, but then...

Suddenly, the throwing technique once he arrives looks unorthodox and clunky, playing time is minimal and his 2019 spring game left Jurkovec frustrated and shaken, both with an inability to utilize his scrambling skills while getting touch-sacked 12 times — some of it from holding on to the ball too long because of a lack of defensive recognition or pocket awareness — and an inordinate amount of wounded ducks from his release.

“A pretty terrible day on my part,” a downcast Jurkovec said after the exhibition scrimmage.