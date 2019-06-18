News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-18 09:50:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Lou's Confessions: Making Notre Dame's Roster Management Work

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Izpjbawn8d0hacs1fv45
Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish are already safely at the 85-scholarship limit for 2019. (Yahoo Sports!)

Over the past several football recruiting cycles, there has been a conspicuous numbers game involved after the final new recruit signed.

Notre Dame’s scholarship count was either in the high 80s (89 this February) or in the low 90s. Either way, it was beyond the NCAA-mandated 85 that is permitted once a new season commences. Hence, two general reactions stemmed from some of the fan base regarding this practice of over-signing.

The first usually is, “How are they going to get that number down to 85 by the time the season starts?” There is no greater wasted energy on a topic than this (more on that later).

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}