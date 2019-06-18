Over the past several football recruiting cycles, there has been a conspicuous numbers game involved after the final new recruit signed.

Notre Dame’s scholarship count was either in the high 80s (89 this February) or in the low 90s. Either way, it was beyond the NCAA-mandated 85 that is permitted once a new season commences. Hence, two general reactions stemmed from some of the fan base regarding this practice of over-signing.

The first usually is, “How are they going to get that number down to 85 by the time the season starts?” There is no greater wasted energy on a topic than this (more on that later).