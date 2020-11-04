 Lou’s Confessions: It’s What Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Can Do, Not When It Is ‘Due’
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-04 07:16:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Lou’s Confessions: It’s What Notre Dame Can Do, Not When It Is ‘Due’

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
Every time over the past 25 years when Notre Dame has faced a mega-opponent — such as Clemson this Saturday night — I confess that I have way too frequently and out of frustration used an unsuitable phrase on why the Fighting Irish could or even should win: “They’re due.”

Since 2005, it’s even been amended to “they’re overdue.”

Either way, it’s inappropriate, and even immature, because it speaks to entitlement rather than merit (or in many cases, an appreciable disparity in personnel).

Ian Book and the Irish have to win on their own merits on Saturday against Clemson, and then do even more to actually "arrive."
Still, it was a remnant of my childhood and young adult years from 1970-89 while immersed in Fighting Irish football and basketball fortunes. The opportunities such as the one with Clemson almost seemed like annual events back then, with the good guys in the Blue and Gold (and oftentimes green) coming out on top more often than not.

