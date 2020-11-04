Every time over the past 25 years when Notre Dame has faced a mega-opponent — such as Clemson this Saturday night — I confess that I have way too frequently and out of frustration used an unsuitable phrase on why the Fighting Irish could or even should win: “They’re due.”

Since 2005, it’s even been amended to “they’re overdue.”

Either way, it’s inappropriate, and even immature, because it speaks to entitlement rather than merit (or in many cases, an appreciable disparity in personnel).