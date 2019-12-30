“Since I’ve been here, if you look at the average [recruiting] rankings, we’re anywhere from 5 to 15. We’re going to fall somewhere in that range because there’s a line there we can’t get over based upon what are distinctions are here.

“That line is going to keep up between 5 and 15. We know where we’re going to fall. We’re going to continue to recruit the right kind of kids here.”

—Brian Kelly, on 2017 National Signing Day





Of all the hundreds of meetings Kelly has had with the media through his 10 years as Notre Dame’s head coach, few comments struck the chord — and ire — of Fighting Irish faithful more than that one.