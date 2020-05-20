Back in 1974 while leafing through a Sports Illustrated featuring Pitt running back great Tony Dorsett, I was amused about a photo.

In the background of a Dorsett action shot was a wall of Pitt Stadium that listed the national titles for the Panthers: 1915, 1916 1918…1937.

How hilarious, I thought, as a 12-year-old. Such ancient history, yet they still celebrate it — probably because they realize it will never happen again.