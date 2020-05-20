Lou's Confessions: Can Notre Dame Football Still Win A Title?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Back in 1974 while leafing through a Sports Illustrated featuring Pitt running back great Tony Dorsett, I was amused about a photo.
In the background of a Dorsett action shot was a wall of Pitt Stadium that listed the national titles for the Panthers: 1915, 1916 1918…1937.
How hilarious, I thought, as a 12-year-old. Such ancient history, yet they still celebrate it — probably because they realize it will never happen again.
As a rabid Notre Dame fan, I could mock that because the Fighting Irish that season were the reigning national champs from 1973, had barely missed another national title in 1970 and won it all in 1966 as well. Plus, they were a viable contender again in 1974.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news