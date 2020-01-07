The 10-year Brian Kelly era at Notre Dame so far can be categorized into three segments.

Segment 1 was the initial four-year period from 2010-13, highlighted by the BCS Championship appearance in 2012 that resulted in a 42-14 defeat to Alabama.

The 37-15 record (.711 winning percentage) in that time was the best four-year run in the program since the early 1990s, and the payoff included signing the No. 3-ranked recruiting class in 2013.