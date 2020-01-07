News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-07 09:20:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Lou's Confessions: Brian Kelly's Notre Dame Era Has Crucial Next Moves

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

The 10-year Brian Kelly era at Notre Dame so far can be categorized into three segments.

Segment 1 was the initial four-year period from 2010-13, highlighted by the BCS Championship appearance in 2012 that resulted in a 42-14 defeat to Alabama.

The 37-15 record (.711 winning percentage) in that time was the best four-year run in the program since the early 1990s, and the payoff included signing the No. 3-ranked recruiting class in 2013.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Brian Kelly's moves on offense in the next month will have a heavy bearing on the home stretch of his career.
Brian Kelly's moves on offense in the next month will have a heavy bearing on the home stretch of his career. (James Gilbert)

At the end of the four-year stretch, Kelly’s two primary lieutenants — coordinators Chuck Martin on offense and Bob Diaco on defense — departed to become head coaches at Miami (Ohio) and UConn, respectively.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}