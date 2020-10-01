Lou's Confessions: An Appreciation Of Notre Dame's 'Other' Streak
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Earlier this week we noted how Notre Dame’s current eight-game winning streak is tied with Air Force for the longest in the nation. (The Falcons could make it nine this weekend with a victory versu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news