Loss to Marshall results in the end of Notre Dame's poll streak at 80 weeks

Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs is upended just short of the goal line during ND's 26-21 loss to Marshall, Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

A day after Marshall halted Notre Dame football’s nation’s longest 42-game win streak against unranked opponents, the Irish (0-2) find themselves unranked.

And with it, another impressive streak is history. The Irish had been ranked 80 consecutive weeks in the AP Top 25 until Sunday. It was the third-longest poll streak in school history, and having started during the 2017 season.

The Irish under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman were preseason No. 5, their highest preseason ranking in 16 years. They then fell slightly, to No. 8, after a 21-10 loss to then-No. 2 Ohio State on the road, Sept. 3. Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium, unranked Marshall upended the Irish, 26-21.

Notre Dame fell completely out of the coaches poll as well.

Marshall (2-0) garnered 85 poll points, four fewer than 25th-ranked Oregon. The Irish picked up 23 poll points.

Georgia Is the new No. 1 team in the AP poll, displacing now-No. 2 Alabama. The coaches poll kept the Tide at No. 1 after a closs call at Texas on Saturday, 20-19.

Ohio State held at No. 3. Three future Notre Dame opponents are ranked — Clemson at No. 5, USC at No. 7 and BYU at No. 12.

The Cougars took down a top 10 opponent in No. 9 Baylor late Saturday night, 26-20 in double overtime.

Notre Dame hosts California (2-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. EDT; NBC). The Golden Bears edged another Irish future opponent, UNLV, by a 20-14 count on Saturday. The Irish are early 12 1/2-point favorites.

COMPLETE AP POLL

