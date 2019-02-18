Describing the impact of the 2015 class is not easy. This class was a part of three Notre Dame squads to win at least 10 games, and the Notre Dame record books were impacted by this class, especially on special teams.

It was a class that had a number of one-year wonders, and a class that saw a big drop off from the top 15 players in the class and what came below. Two of the 11 best players in the class did all of their damage in the uniform of another program, and 11 of the 24 signees transferred out, including one player that never actually made it to Notre Dame.

Some of the top players in the class panned out, some had up-and-down careers and others bombed. Arguably the best player in the class was a Rivals three-star recruit, and the second best player in the class was originally recruited to play a different position.

The 2015 class was ranked 11th by Rivals and had 12 Rivals250 recruits, which was tied for the best mark of the Kelly tenure. The No. 11 ranking is tied for the second best mark of the Kelly tenure.

Just one player from the class has been drafted at this point, but that will change after the 2019 NFL Draft. Twelve of the 12 players have a season of eligibility remaining, but only of those players will be suiting up in a NFL uniform in 2019.

With all of that being said, here is the re-ranking of the class and a brief recap of each player’s career.