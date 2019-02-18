Looking Back: Re-Ranking Notre Dame's 2015 Recruiting Class
Describing the impact of the 2015 class is not easy. This class was a part of three Notre Dame squads to win at least 10 games, and the Notre Dame record books were impacted by this class, especially on special teams.
It was a class that had a number of one-year wonders, and a class that saw a big drop off from the top 15 players in the class and what came below. Two of the 11 best players in the class did all of their damage in the uniform of another program, and 11 of the 24 signees transferred out, including one player that never actually made it to Notre Dame.
Some of the top players in the class panned out, some had up-and-down careers and others bombed. Arguably the best player in the class was a Rivals three-star recruit, and the second best player in the class was originally recruited to play a different position.
The 2015 class was ranked 11th by Rivals and had 12 Rivals250 recruits, which was tied for the best mark of the Kelly tenure. The No. 11 ranking is tied for the second best mark of the Kelly tenure.
Just one player from the class has been drafted at this point, but that will change after the 2019 NFL Draft. Twelve of the 12 players have a season of eligibility remaining, but only of those players will be suiting up in a NFL uniform in 2019.
With all of that being said, here is the re-ranking of the class and a brief recap of each player’s career.
1. JOSH ADAMS, RB
National Rank: Not ranked
Class Rank: No. 19
Career Stats: 3,198 rushing yards, 6.6 YPC, 20 TD's / 41 receptions, 336 yards, 2 TD's
Overview: Adams came to Notre Dame as an overlooked three-star recruit, although he earned a much higher grade on my board. He quickly proved his talent level was far superior to his three-star grade, with Adams rushing for a Notre Dame freshman record 835 yards in 2015. His 7.14 yards per rush that season was the fifth-best single-season mark in Notre Dame history.
After rushing for 933 yards and five scores in 2016, Adams had a true breakout season in 2017, rushing for 1,430 yards and nine touchdowns. That mark was just eight yards away from setting the school record of 1,437 yards set by Vagas Ferguson back in 1979. Of course, Adams carried the ball 95 fewer times in 2017 than Ferguson when he set the record.
Adams was a true home run threat for the Irish. He scored on runs of 98 and 70 yards as a freshman in 2015, and he had more 50-plus yard runs in 2017 than any other Notre Dame back had in their entire careers.
Despite leaving after his junior season, Adams finished his career with 3,198 yards, which ranked fifth all-time in Notre Dame history. Adams rushed for 6.65 yards per rush throughout his career, which ranks third all-time at Notre Dame, and his 15 games of at least 100 yards also ranks third all-time.
