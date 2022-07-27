Look: Notre Dame showcases 2022 Shamrock Series uniforms
The Notre Dame football team has unveiled its 2022 Shamrock Series jerseys with an amusing video for this year’s game in the Entertainment Capital of the World.
In a spoof of the movie “The Hangover,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey revealed Notre Dame’s all-white uniforms. This season’s matchup will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas against BYU on Oct. 8.
The Irish will wear all-white uniforms with gold numerals. The details of the jersey have been described by Notre Dame as follows:
● Helmet: timeless gold helmet remains constant, seamlessly complementing the Golden Age of old Las Vegas.
● Shoulder stripe: the glimmering gold lights of Las Vegas meet the Golden Dome on the shoulder stripe.
● Sleeve decal: the classic Notre Dame shamrock is reimagined through an Art Deco lens.
● Collar: the year of the game is etched in gold at the nape of the neck.
● Notre Dame wordmark: echoes the past, anchoring our roots in simplicity and planarity.
In the past, when the Irish had non-working color patterns for parts of the uniform and helmet alterations that seemed too complex for its own good, Notre Dame succeeded in this year’s classic with a clean-cut and simplistic design.
The all-white look gives the Irish a sharp appearance that will shine under the Vegas stadium lights. While the shoulder stripe is bulky and appears misplaced, it finds justification by matching the sleeve decal. Keeping the helmet steady avoided creating an unnecessary design to match the jersey’s appearance and decals. This year’s edition works well.
And if the uniforms still leave questions about this year’s appearance, the video release carried a fantastic parody of one of the all-time classic comedies — which of course, was filmed in Las Vegas. Add former Irish standouts Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr., and it becomes worthy of an award nomination.
There have not been opportunities for much criticism under Freeman’s program in his first year as head coach. And this one appears to be chalked up as another offseason victory for the Irish. These uniforms stole the show, and rightfully so.
