Look: Irish in action on second day of preseason camp

Notre Dame was back in action on a hot and humid Saturday for the second preseason practice.

Inside ND Sports viewed the first five periods and caught glimpses of Tyler Buchner, Drew Pyne, the running backs, wide receivers, linebackers, defensive line and defensive backs.

Check out the video for highlights.

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.