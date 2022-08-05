Look: Highlights from first preseason camp

Football season is underway.

On Friday, Notre Dame kicked off the 2022 season with its first preseason camp practice at the Irish Athletics Center.

Tyler Buchner, Drew Pyne, Isaiah Foskey, Avery Davis, Logan Diggs, Tobias Merriweather and others caught attention.

Here are highlights from Friday's session.

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.