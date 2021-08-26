Longtime Notre Dame Basketball Assistant Rod Balanis Taking Job At Howard

Mike Brey’s longest-tenured assistant is moving on.

Rod Balanis is headed to Howard as the associate head coach, per a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel. He has served on Notre Dame’s staff in various capacities for all 21 seasons of Brey’s time as the Irish’s head coach. He moved into the director of basketball operations role this offseason after six years as the associate head coach.

At Howard, Balanis reunites with former high school teammate and Bison head coach Kenny Blakeney. The two played together at DeMatha Catholic outside Washington, D.C. Brey also coached Blakeney when he was an assistant at Duke in the 1990s.

Balanis’ original role at Notre Dame was coordinator of basketball operations. He was elevated to assistant coach in 2003 and associate head coach in 2016. His move back to an operations role this year came as part of Brey’s staff shakeup after a fourth straight year without an NCAA Tournament appearance.