LIVE: Updates On Notre Dame Recruits At UA All-American Practice

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer is live in Orlando to check out Notre Dame signees Drew Pyne, Chris Tyree and Alex Peitsch at the second Under Armour All-American practice.

Click Here for the updates.

Notre Dame QB signee Drew Pyne will look to show the country his skills.
Notre Dame QB signee Drew Pyne will look to show the country his skills. (Rivals)

