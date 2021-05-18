Blue & Gold TV: Talking Steve Angeli, Tulsa CB Akayleb Evans, ND Recruiting
BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Mike Singer discuss Notre Dame quarterback commit Steve Angeli following his performance at the New Jersey Rivals Camp, the Irish's pursuit of a graduate transfer cornerback, take questions and more.
Watch the live show replay by clicking play below.
