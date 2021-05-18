 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Talking Steve Angeli, Tulsa CB Akayleb Evans, ND Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-18 18:18:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Talking Steve Angeli, Tulsa CB Akayleb Evans, ND Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Mike Singer discuss Notre Dame quarterback commit Steve Angeli following his performance at the New Jersey Rivals Camp, the Irish's pursuit of a graduate transfer cornerback, take questions and more.

Watch the live show replay by clicking play below.

