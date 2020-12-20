 BlueAndGold - LIVE SHOW: Thoughts On Notre Dame's Playoff Matchup With Alabama
football

LIVE SHOW: Thoughts On Notre Dame's Playoff Matchup With Alabama

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@Rivals_Singer

The No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff on Friday, January 1 at 5 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas.

BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi discuss the news, give their thoughts on the matchup and the CFP rankings.

