Notre Dame football beats USC for fourth straight time, improves to 6-1
Notre Dame has beaten USC four straight times for the first time since the Lou Holtz era.
The Fighting Irish steadied their way to a 31-16 victory over the Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium in front of a near capacity crowd. No. 13 Notre Dame (6-1) hadn’t beaten USC (3-4) four times in a row since 1990-93.
The Irish might’ve played their most efficient game of the season offensively. They put points on the board on six of their first eight drives. Graduate senior quarterback Jack Coan started for the seventh time this season and went 20 of 28 for 189 yards. He threw one touchdown pass and one interception.
Junior running back Kyren Williams went over 100 rushing yards for the first time this season. He carried the ball 25 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 42 yards.
USC junior wide receiver Drake London torched the Irish secondary for 171 yards on 15 receptions, and Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram ran 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown. The Trojans outgained the Irish 424 to 383 in total yards, but the Irish stayed ahead on the scoreboard from the moment they went up 7-0 on Coan’s four-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Avery Davis.
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
Notre Dame 7, USC 0 — 4:09
• Scoring play: Jack Coan four-yard touchdown pass to Avery Davis
• Drive summary: 11 plays, 70 yards, 4:53
Second Quarter
Notre Dame 10, USC 0 — 13:24
• Scoring play: 21-yard field goal by Jonathan Doerer
• Drive summary: Four plays, one yard, 1:20
Notre Dame 10, USC 3 — 7:29
• Scoring play: 32-yard field goal by Parker Lewis
• Drive summary: 13 plays, 60 yards, 5:49
Notre Dame 17, USC 3 — 4:13
• Scoring play: Kyren Williams five-yard rush
• Drive summary: Nine plays, 75 yards, 3:16
Third quarter
Notre Dame 24, USC 3 — 2:51
• Scoring play: Kyren Williams one-yard rush
• Drive summary: 13 plays, 80 yards, 5:17
Fourth Quarter
Notre Dame 24, USC 10 — 14:52
• Scoring play: Keaontay Ingram four-yard rush
• Drive summary: Nine plays, 77 yards, 2:54
Notre Dame 24, USC 16 — 8:51
• Scoring play: Darwin Barlow three-yard rush
• Drive summary: Eight plays, 86 yards, 2:34
Notre Dame 31, USC 16 — 4:52
• Scoring play: Tyler Buchner three-yard rush
• Drive summary: Eight plays, 75 yards, 3:59
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.