Notre Dame football beats USC for fourth straight time, improves to 6-1

Notre Dame has beaten USC four straight times for the first time since the Lou Holtz era.

The Fighting Irish steadied their way to a 31-16 victory over the Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium in front of a near capacity crowd. No. 13 Notre Dame (6-1) hadn’t beaten USC (3-4) four times in a row since 1990-93.

The Irish might’ve played their most efficient game of the season offensively. They put points on the board on six of their first eight drives. Graduate senior quarterback Jack Coan started for the seventh time this season and went 20 of 28 for 189 yards. He threw one touchdown pass and one interception.