No. 14 Notre Dame football escapes Virginia Tech 32-29 on late field goal

Brian Kelly said he wanted to avoid a “flavor of the week” type of situation at quarterback. Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech was more like a flavor of the quarter kind of thing.

Would you like a scoop of graduate senior Jack Coan or a heaping of true freshman Tyler Buchner?

Coan started. Buchner replaced him in the second quarter and held onto QB1 duties into the fourth quarter. His last pass attempt of the game was an interception, and he was injured in funky, non-contact fashion after the fact.

So in came Coan again, and he did nothing but engineer two scoring drives in the final four minutes in front of a roaring, raucous crowd at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. Notre Dame escaped as hostile an environment as they come with a 32-29 victory.

Any sprinkles with that?