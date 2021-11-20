 Live scoring updates: Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-20 13:56:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Live scoring updates: Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Notre Dame plays its final 2021 home game vs. Georgia Tech Saturday.
Notre Dame plays its final 2021 home game vs. Georgia Tech Saturday. (Chad Weaver/BGI)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_

No. 8 Notre Dame (9-1) plays its last home game of 2021 Saturday when it hosts Georgia Tech.

Follow along with this story for a running tally of the scoring plays.

First quarter

Notre Dame 3, Georgia Tech 0

• Scoring play: Jonathan Doerer 41-yard field goal

• Drive: Four plays, 25 yards, 2:25

Notre Dame 10, Georgia Tech 0

• Scoring play: Jack Kiser 57-yard interception return

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}