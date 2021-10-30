Live scoring updates: North Carolina at Notre Dame
No. 11 Notre Dame (6-1) hosts North Carolina (4-3, 3-3 ACC) for the second meeting between the teams in as many seasons.
Here's a live blog of the scoring plays.
First Quarter
Notre Dame 7, North Carolina 0 — 3:25
•Scoring play: Seven-yard pass from Tyler Buchner to Avery Davis
•Scoring drive: Seven plays, 41 yards, 3:19
Second Quarter
Notre Dame 7, North Carolina 7 — 14:55
•Scoring play: Ty Chandler three-yard run
•Scoring drive: Eight plays, 81 yards, 3:23
Notre Dame 10, North Carolina 7 — 10:01
•Scoring play: Jonathan Doerer 31-yard field goal
•Scoring drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 4:54
Notre Dame 10, North Carolina 10 — 3:22
•Scoring play: Grayson Atkins 38-yard field goal
•Scoring drive: 13 plays, 62 yards, 6:34
Notre Dame 17, North Carolina 10 — 1:23
•Scoring play: 21-yard pass from Jack Coan to Kevin Austin Jr.
•Scoring drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 1:59
Notre Dame 17, North Carolina 13 — 0:02
•Scoring play: Grayson Atkins 26-yard field goal
•Scoring drive: Seven plays, 51 yards, 1:13
