Live scoring updates: North Carolina at Notre Dame

Here's a live blog of the scoring plays.

No. 11 Notre Dame (6-1) hosts North Carolina (4-3, 3-3 ACC) for the second meeting between the teams in as many seasons.

•Scoring play: Seven-yard pass from Tyler Buchner to Avery Davis

•Scoring play: 21-yard pass from Jack Coan to Kevin Austin Jr.

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.