 Live scoring updates: North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Fighting Irish football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-30 19:09:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Live scoring updates: North Carolina at Notre Dame

Notre Dame and North Carolina meet for the second time in as many seasons.
Notre Dame and North Carolina meet for the second time in as many seasons. (Paul Sancya/AP)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_

No. 11 Notre Dame (6-1) hosts North Carolina (4-3, 3-3 ACC) for the second meeting between the teams in as many seasons.

Here's a live blog of the scoring plays.

First Quarter 

Notre Dame 7, North Carolina 0 — 3:25

•Scoring play: Seven-yard pass from Tyler Buchner to Avery Davis

•Scoring drive: Seven plays, 41 yards, 3:19

Second Quarter 

Notre Dame 7, North Carolina 7 — 14:55

•Scoring play: Ty Chandler three-yard run

•Scoring drive: Eight plays, 81 yards, 3:23

Notre Dame 10, North Carolina 7 — 10:01

•Scoring play: Jonathan Doerer 31-yard field goal

•Scoring drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 4:54

Notre Dame 10, North Carolina 10 — 3:22

•Scoring play: Grayson Atkins 38-yard field goal

•Scoring drive: 13 plays, 62 yards, 6:34

Notre Dame 17, North Carolina 10 — 1:23

•Scoring play: 21-yard pass from Jack Coan to Kevin Austin Jr.

•Scoring drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 1:59

Notre Dame 17, North Carolina 13 — 0:02

•Scoring play: Grayson Atkins 26-yard field goal

•Scoring drive: Seven plays, 51 yards, 1:13

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}