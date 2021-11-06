 Scoring Summary: Notre Dame Fighting Irish football 34, Navy Midshipmen 6
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-06 15:18:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Scoring summary: Notre Dame 34, Navy 6

Notre Dame and Navy meet for the 94th time Saturday.
Notre Dame and Navy meet for the 94th time Saturday. (Chad Weaver/BGI)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_

No. 8 Notre Dame won its fourth straight game Saturday, defeating Navy 34-6. The Irish are 8-1 on the season, while Navy falls to 2-7.

Here's a summary of the scoring play.

First quarter 

Navy 3, Notre Dame 0 — 3:03

•Scoring play: Bijan Nichols 49-yard field goal

•Drive summary: 13 plays, 36 yards, 7:36

Second quarter

Navy 3, Notre Dame 3 — 9:47

• Scoring play: Jonathan Doerer 24-yard field goal

• Drive summary: 11 plays, 74 yards, 3:45

Notre Dame 10, Navy 3 — 2:46

• Scoring play: Kyren Williams 1-yard run

• Drive summary: 11 plays, 66 yards, 5:00

Notre Dame 17, Navy 3 — 0:50

• Scoring play: Kevin Austin Jr. 70-yard touchdown reception from Jack Coan

• Drive summary: Five plays, 95 yards, 1:00

Third quarter

Notre Dame 17, Navy 6 — 5:16

• Scoring play: Nichols 21-yard field goal

• Drive: 14 plays, 71 yards, 9:36

Fourth quarter

• Notre Dame 19, Navy 6 — 13:21

• Scoring play: Xavier Arline fumble recovery in end zone for a Notre Dame safety

Notre Dame 27, Navy 6 — 10:55

• Scoring play: Williams fumble recovery in end zone after his 20-yard run, Jack Coan to Braden Lenzy for two-point conversion

• Drive summary: seven plays, 54 yards, 2:18

Notre Dame 34, Navy 6 — 3:13

• Scoring play: Logan Diggs eight-yard touchdown rush

• Drive summary: Seven plays, 53 yards, 3:43

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}