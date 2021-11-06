Scoring summary: Notre Dame 34, Navy 6
No. 8 Notre Dame won its fourth straight game Saturday, defeating Navy 34-6. The Irish are 8-1 on the season, while Navy falls to 2-7.
Here's a summary of the scoring play.
First quarter
Navy 3, Notre Dame 0 — 3:03
•Scoring play: Bijan Nichols 49-yard field goal
•Drive summary: 13 plays, 36 yards, 7:36
Second quarter
Navy 3, Notre Dame 3 — 9:47
• Scoring play: Jonathan Doerer 24-yard field goal
• Drive summary: 11 plays, 74 yards, 3:45
Notre Dame 10, Navy 3 — 2:46
• Scoring play: Kyren Williams 1-yard run
• Drive summary: 11 plays, 66 yards, 5:00
Notre Dame 17, Navy 3 — 0:50
• Scoring play: Kevin Austin Jr. 70-yard touchdown reception from Jack Coan
• Drive summary: Five plays, 95 yards, 1:00
Third quarter
Notre Dame 17, Navy 6 — 5:16
• Scoring play: Nichols 21-yard field goal
• Drive: 14 plays, 71 yards, 9:36
Fourth quarter
• Notre Dame 19, Navy 6 — 13:21
• Scoring play: Xavier Arline fumble recovery in end zone for a Notre Dame safety
Notre Dame 27, Navy 6 — 10:55
• Scoring play: Williams fumble recovery in end zone after his 20-yard run, Jack Coan to Braden Lenzy for two-point conversion
• Drive summary: seven plays, 54 yards, 2:18
Notre Dame 34, Navy 6 — 3:13
• Scoring play: Logan Diggs eight-yard touchdown rush
• Drive summary: Seven plays, 53 yards, 3:43
