Live score updates: Notre Dame at Virginia
Notre Dame plays the second of its two road games in Virginia this season on Saturday night.
The No. 9 Irish (8-1) meet Virginia (6-3, 4-2 ACC) at Scott Stadium, which is starting backup Jay Woolfolk in at quarterback in place of the injured Brennan Armstrong.
Follow along here for live scoring updates.
First Quarter
Notre Dame 7, Virginia 0 — 4:53
• Scoring play: Six-yard pass from Jack Coan to Michael Mayer
• Scoring drive: Six plays, 43 yards, 2:40
Second Quarter
Notre Dame 14, Virginia 0 — 14:11
• Scoring play: Four-yard pass from Jack Coan to Braden Lenzy
• Scoring drive: Seven plays, 60 yards, 3:28
Notre Dame 21, Virginia 0 — 4:33
• Scoring play: 22-yard rush by Kyren Williams
• Scoring drive: Nine plays, 80 yards, 4:13
Third Quarter
Notre Dame 28, Virginia 0 — 1:41
• Scoring play: 15-yard pass from Jack Coan to Kevin Austin Jr.
• Scoring drive: Five plays, 61 yards, 2:20
