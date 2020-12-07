 BlueAndGold - LIVE: Observations On Notre Dame's Win Over Syracuse; Looking Ahead
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-07 18:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

LIVE: Observations On Notre Dame's Win Over Syracuse; Looking Ahead

BlueandGold.com
Staff

BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer, Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi gather to give their takeaways on Notre Dame's 45-21 victory over Syracuse and what's next for the Fighting Irish with the ACC Championship game set for Dec. 19 against Clemson.

By finishing the season undefeated at 10-0 and a No. 2 ranking in the College Football Playoff, have the Irish already locked in a playoff spot?

Join us live on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}