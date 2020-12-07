BlueAndGold - LIVE: Observations On Notre Dame's Win Over Syracuse; Looking Ahead

BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer, Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi gather to give their takeaways on Notre Dame's 45-21 victory over Syracuse and what's next for the Fighting Irish with the ACC Championship game set for Dec. 19 against Clemson.

By finishing the season undefeated at 10-0 and a No. 2 ranking in the College Football Playoff, have the Irish already locked in a playoff spot?

Join us live on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night.