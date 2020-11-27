Instant Takeaways

“Holistically, looking at the team, Notre Dame takes a professional approach. I would like to see them let their hair down some at times, but that professional approach has become our identity and it has served us well. Notre Dame came into this game down two starters on arguably its best unit which creates a big hole in the offensive line and then you lose probably your best overall player on defense, or at least one of the top two players on the team next to Owusu-Koramoah on defense when Kyle Hamilton went out with the targeting penalty. Then the defense handled business like it can and should. That is a championship level mentality to me.

“Notre Dame lost some kids today and got it done. If there was a weakness to this team, it is the secondary and losing Hamilton hurts. Then you play North Carolina with Sam Howell who just put up 50-something points last week and threw a bunch out of touchdowns, but you go out and hold him to 17 and a shutout in the second half? The [Notre Dame players] stepped up and we saw that today.

“That has been the question all year long for Notre Dame was whether or not they had the depth to get it done and be a championship level team in situations like today and they did. That is the mark of a championship-level program. Sure, everybody wants to win every game by a four touchdown margin but today we showed some of that mental toughness and got out of there with a good win.

Click Here to continue reading