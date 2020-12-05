BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame-Syracuse Postgame Show With Mike Goolsby

Instant Takeaways

“My first thought is just that it is kind of unfortunate that the guys can’t be out there with their family before the game on Senior Day and soak in that moment. On the flip side of that, your seniors showed up today. The studs, the captains of the team, played really well today. Book was tremendous, Javon McKinley, Daelin Hayes, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, all played well. It was a fitting end for these guys. Outside of that, it was a slow start and sometimes that happens on senior days. I was guilty of that on my senior day inside of Notre Dame Stadium. You get into your feelings, and I think you can get too overwhelmed with thinking about what you have been through and maybe forget about the task at hand. It was a convincing enough win for me though. I know a lot of people made money from the fact that Syracuse covered, but it was a solid game all around, good to see the seniors get a nice win on senior day in their last time playing in Notre Dame Stadium.”

