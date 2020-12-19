 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame-Clemson ACC Championship Game Postgame Show
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-19 18:18:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame-Clemson ACC Championship Game Postgame Show

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and football analyst Mike Goolsby, a former Fighting Irish captain and linebacker, broke down the game live on YouTube 15 minutes after the game.

Watch the show by clicking play below.

