 Mike Goolsby reacts to Notre Dame Fighting Irish football‘s loss against Cincinnati Bearcats
football

LIVE: Mike Goolsby reacts to Notre Dame‘s loss against Cincinnati

Mike Singer
Former Notre Dame football captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby chats with BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer about the Fighting Irish's 24-13 loss against Cincinnati and what's next for Brian Kelly's program.

Click here to participate in the live show chat, or just watch by clicking play below.

