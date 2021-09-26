Blue & Gold TV: Mike Goolsby reacts to Notre Dame beating Wisconsin 41-13
Former Notre Dame football captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby chats with BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer about the Fighting Irish's 41-13 victory over Wisconsin and what's next for Brian Kelly's program.
