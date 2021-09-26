Blue & Gold TV: Mike Goolsby reacts to Notre Dame beating Wisconsin 41-13

Former Notre Dame football captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby chats with BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer about the Fighting Irish's 41-13 victory over Wisconsin and what's next for Brian Kelly's program.

Embed content not available

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.