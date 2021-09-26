 WATCH: Former Fighting Irish captain Mike Goolsby Reacts To Notre Dame beating Wisconsin 41-13
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-26 17:50:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Mike Goolsby reacts to Notre Dame beating Wisconsin 41-13

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@Rivals_Singer
Former Notre Dame football captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby chats with BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer about the Fighting Irish's 41-13 victory over Wisconsin and what's next for Brian Kelly's program.

