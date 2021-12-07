Blue & Gold TV: Mike Goolsby on Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame football

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer chats with former Notre Dame linebacker and captain Mike Goolsby to discuss new head coach Marcus Freeman , the Fighting Irish's Fiesta Bowl matchup vs. Oklahoma State and more.

