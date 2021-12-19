LIVE: Mike Goolsby breaks down Notre Dame's 2022 offensive recruits
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer chats with former Notre Dame captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby to go in-depth on the 10 recruits the Fighting Irish signed on the offensive side of the ball in the 2022 class.
If you want to participate in the live chat, sign in to your Google/YouTube account then click here. Otherwise, just click play below to tune in beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
