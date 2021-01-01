BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Mike Goolsby Breaks Down Notre Dame's Loss Against Alabama

“This game, as a fan watching on the couch, was like watching the worst movie ever. You go into it knowing the outcome, and you know it was going to be terrible because you have seen it before. I don’t think Notre Dame embarrassed themselves today, and it didn’t seem like Bama was that juiced up. It didn’t look like they tried that hard, really. They took a professional approach to the game, but it didn’t look like they were ‘up’ for this game. Notre Dame had its opportunities to capitalize at times and it did not. From Alabama, it could have been a slight lack of motivation with some confidence they were going to win or something like that.

“We did not see Notre Dame match the level of competition or exceed the level of competition this year. We only saw Notre Dame exceed its opponent’s level of competition once and that was in the first go around with Clemson. Yes, there is a talent gap and we all knew that and it became evident today. I’m sure there are some takeaways after you look at the film, and yes, the defense played well in terms of limiting the amount of points Alabama scored, but we still did not do anything outside of ourselves in order to pull off the upset and we did not do that today. Great season, but overall, there is still a lot left to be desired.”

