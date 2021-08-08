LIVE: Four-Star WR CJ Williams College Announcement Live Show
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei class of 2022 wide receiver CJ Williams announces his college decision at 4:30 p.m. ET between his final five schools list of Alabama, Notre Dame, Stanford, Texas and USC. BlueandGold.com brings the news of his decision live.
Click Here to participate in the YouTube live chat.
